 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burley COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket costs on Friday
0 comments

Burley COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket costs on Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a health care worker carries a COVID-19 specimen from a motorist at a drive-thru testing site outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I.

 AP Photo/David Goldman

BURLEY — The Intermountain Healthcare Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will be in Burley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at Community Council of Idaho, 437 E. 13th St., to provide testing with no out-of-pocket costs.

Intermountain is increasing testing capabilities as part of the current state of emergency with the virus surge and this was an opportunity to address the needs of the community, according to press release issued by Intermountain Healthcare.

The testing is available to all residents ages 5 years old and older regardless of whether they have virus symptoms or not.

Children under age 5 need to consult with their physician. No prior registration is required and walk-ups are allowed. People should bring their insurance card if they have insurance, but if they don’t they can still receive the test with no out-of-pocket costs.

Walk-up testing without registration is available for this event only. All other Intermountain COVID-19 testing requires a clinical order.

People getting tested should have nothing by mouth for 30 minutes prior to the sample collection, which includes not drinking anything including water, eating, smoking or chewing gum or mints.

Intermountain asks everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands consistently, socially distance and avoid family gatherings with people outside their immediate households.

The mobile testing unit is part of Intermountain Healthcare’s community based testing approach that uses testing resources and expertise along with community partners with knowledge of the local community’s needs, resources and preferences.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News