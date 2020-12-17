Burley COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket costs on Friday

BURLEY — The Intermountain Healthcare Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will be in Burley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at Community Council of Idaho, 437 E. 13th St., to provide testing with no out-of-pocket costs.

Intermountain is increasing testing capabilities as part of the current state of emergency with the virus surge and this was an opportunity to address the needs of the community, according to press release issued by Intermountain Healthcare.

The testing is available to all residents ages 5 years old and older regardless of whether they have virus symptoms or not.

Children under age 5 need to consult with their physician. No prior registration is required and walk-ups are allowed. People should bring their insurance card if they have insurance, but if they don’t they can still receive the test with no out-of-pocket costs.

Walk-up testing without registration is available for this event only. All other Intermountain COVID-19 testing requires a clinical order.

People getting tested should have nothing by mouth for 30 minutes prior to the sample collection, which includes not drinking anything including water, eating, smoking or chewing gum or mints.