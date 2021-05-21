Burley council approves fee increases

BURLEY — The Burley City Council approved implementing numerous fee changes in the city, including pool fees and for the use of park pavilions.

City of Burley Clerk Ellen Maier said in an email to the Times-News that the council voted unanimously in favor of the changes during a Wednesday meeting.

The fee changes were approved after a second public hearing during the meeting. The changes include pool and park use fees, animal control pickup, bandstand rental, cemetery name transfer, library, residential and commercial base high pressure and flow fees, industrial wastewater fees, residential and commercial sewer connection and inspection fees, garbage pickup for 300 gallon containers, advertisement for zoning changes and new right-of-way permits and new fees for golf cart storage rental and fees to use the club house and kitchen.