Burley considers lease of anaerobic digesters to expand industrial wastewater capacity

The digesters would handle wastewater from Gem State Processing and Gossner Foods, which are both across the street from the digesters in the city’s industrial park in Heyburn. The pipelines from the two plants are already in place.

The digesters will require about $2 million in work, Mitton said. The project will be paid for through tax increment financing through the city’s urban renewal program and with grants.

The 30-year lease will be structured so that the engineer can determine if it is a viable project within six months. The city will not make payments for six months and can terminate the contract during that time. If the engineer determines the project is not viable, the city can get out of the lease without penalty and there will be a clause that the company can’t require the city to perform additional cleaning of the biogas before they take it, City Attorney David Shirley said.

After the initial six months, the city will pay the company $10,000 a month in lease payments, which will reduce to $5,000 a month in exchange for the gas.

“We don’t care about the biogas,” Mitton said. “We have biogas at our current plant and bleed it off as a byproduct.”

