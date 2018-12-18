WASHINGTON, D.C. — High Desert Milk of Burley was recognized as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
“Idaho is a leading dairy producer, and because of the hard work of our small dairy farms and processors like High Desert Milk, we have a global reputation as a reliable and exceptional source of dairy,” committee chairman U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said in a statement.
“Producing millions of pounds of butter, powdered milk, and buttermilk powder annually, High Desert Milk is known for their high-quality product. Their partnership with 23 local, family-owned dairies has allowed their operation to support 70,000 acres of farmland and more than 1,000 jobs,” Risch said. “They have maintained active leadership in their industry, and given back generously to their community through sponsorships and scholarships to athletes, students, and employees, while also hosting annual charity fundraisers. I am proud to award this dedicated, community-driven business as Small Business of the Month.”
The company was founded in 2001 by six dairy producers who wanted to make the industry more efficient for farmers. The company expanded in 2008 and 2013 to successfully meet the demands of the growing worldwide market, going from 30 to 150 employees.
The company has been honored as one of the top 100 dairy operations in the country.
The Senate committee oversees proposed legislation related to entrepreneurship and provides oversight to the Small Business Administration. It also investigates and reports problems relating to small business to the Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.