Burley cold case sentence hearing postponed due to COVID-19

BURLEY — A Friday sentence hearing for Gilberto Rodriguez was rescheduled for October after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cassia County court staff.

Rodriguez was convicted by a jury in May of killing Regina Krieger, 14, in 1995.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hearing was reset to 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in Cassia County district court.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Keith Roark, did not respond to a request for a comment.

Krieger disappeared from her basement bedroom and her body was found weeks later along the Snake River. When she was found her throat was slashed and she had been stabbed in the heart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0