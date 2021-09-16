 Skip to main content
Burley cold case sentence hearing postponed due to COVID-19
Burley cold case sentence hearing postponed due to COVID-19

Gilberto Flores Rodriquez trial

Gilberto Flores Rodriquez sits on trial for the first degree murder of Regina Krieger in 1995 on Tuesday at the Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — A Friday sentence hearing for Gilberto Rodriguez was rescheduled for October after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cassia County court staff.

Rodriguez was convicted by a jury in May of killing Regina Krieger, 14, in 1995.

The hearing was reset to 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in Cassia County district court.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Keith Roark, did not respond to a request for a comment.

Krieger disappeared from her basement bedroom and her body was found weeks later along the Snake River. When she was found her throat was slashed and she had been stabbed in the heart.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez

Rodriguez

 Laurie Welch
