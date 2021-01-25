Burley cellist chosen for 2021 All Northwest Honor Orchestra

Burley — A Burley student was selected for the 2021 All Northwest Honor Orchestra.

Paul Pugh, a junior at Burley High School and the principal celllist in the Burley High School Orchestra was chosen.

The prestigious honor takes place every three years and is accessible via auditioned recording.

Pugh began practicing in June 2021 and submitted his recording in November. He was selected in January.

All Northwest was scheduled for February 2021 in Spokane, Washington. Due to COVID-19, the students will not get to perform as an orchestra.

The selected students were from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and Alaska and they will receive a certificate and a plaque.

Being one of 40 cello players selected across five states will help Paul with scholarships and college applications. He wishes to thank his private teachers Mrs. Deana Christiansen Of Burley Junior High and Dr. Eleanor Cox of Idaho State University, Pocatello.

