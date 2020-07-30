Burley business providing COVID-19 disinfecting service

A fogger or a sprayer is used depending on the application.

“I’m pretty sure I’m the only one in Idaho doing it,” Simon said.

On Wednesday, Simon’s company provided its disinfecting services to the Senior Junction in Burley as a precautionary measure at no cost. The center has not had any reported cases of coronavirus.

“We’ve made some good money on the bigger jobs and that allows us to do some of these smaller ones for free,” Simon said.

Workers are covered from head to toe with protective suits, hoods, gloves, booties and full-face respirators and they don a backpack filled with sanitizing solution to begin the process.

“We suit down because we do jobs where there are confirmed cases of the virus,” Simon said.

The workers are also protected because the solution is broken into small particles and can be harmful if ingested. Once the disinfectant dries it is not a hazard to people in the building, he said.

The company has been called to 30 businesses in Burley, Boise and Nampa to disinfect for coronavirus so far, including factories, dairies and a lot of offices.

About 75% of the jobs have been in Burley.