Burley boutique specializing in fashion and gifts for everyone

BURLEY — A downtown Burley business is combining an on-trend fashion store with gift selections for everyone, offering adult swaddling blankets, organic skin care products, adult and children’s’ books, journals and specialty foods and treats.

They also have a men’s section with colognes, skin care products including a facial mask called the Bro Mask, ties and silicone wedding rings.

Lulu Bella Boutique Owner Cindy Beck said one of the store’s specialties are the curated gift boxes that can be ordered from $20 and up.

“I’m a gift giver and I like to give thoughtful gifts,” Beck said.

Beck noticed in other boutiques that often young women were trying on clothing while their mothers or grandmothers sat and watched them.

“I wanted to have a store where all of them could come in and find something that resonates with them,” Beck said.

Beck said that for the clothing portion of the store at 1259 Overland Ave. they try to buy for variety, while also staying on trend with sizes from extra small to 3X.

Employees will help customers select just the right items for a box, which can be shipped or delivered free in Mini-Cassia with a purchase over $100.

“The majority of our customers for the gift boxes have been men,” Beck said, but they are perfect for anyone with a busy life. They also have items that make perfect “grab and go” gifts.

The store can be reached at 208-678-2194, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and is on Instagram and Facebook.

“We like to say we do all the work and you get all the credit with the curated gift boxes,” said employee Mallorie Beck, who is working to get the store’s inventory online for customers.

“This will be a new revenue stream for us and we’re excited to be able to have customers from all over,” she said.

The service allows customers to cut out all of the extra steps in gift giving, while still being really thoughtful, Beck said.

Cindy Beck, who was raised in Paul, started the company in Rexburg. The name Lulu, she said, was the name of her grandmother, who lived in the Emerson area near Heyburn, and died at the age of 104.

Beck soon opened a second store and two years after that learned her second husband had a terminal brain tumor. He died in 2011. Her first husband had been killed in a white water rafting accident.

She combined her Rexburg stores and opened a shop in California, which also sold online. She eventually closed the California store to concentrate on her Rexburg business.

In 2015 she married Mike Beck, who was from Mini-Cassia, and opened a small version of her former store inside half of the Dragon Fly Salon on Pomerelle Avenue in Burley.

Two years ago, she moved to a larger store in the heart of Burley’s downtown area. The store has nine employees, including some who do product photography.

“We do photo shoots once a week along with product shots,” Beck said.

“All of the products we sell come from small businesses and many of them are women owned businesses,” Beck said. “We find businesses that are kind of like us and we try to support them.”

The store is buying now for the next Christmas season, which is essential especially when dealing with smaller companies.

“We try to stay nine months to a year ahead, especially with how the supply chain has been,” Beck said.

Most of the personal care products are all-natural and made in small batches, she said, including girl and tween organic skin care products like lip balm and non-toxic nail polish.

“Almost everything that I bring in to my store are things that I’ve found and that I love,” she said.

Some items have a local theme like a shelf of water bottles and to-go cups that say “The Real Housewives,” but include the wording for Mini-Cassia cities.

“It looks like we are out of Burley and Oakley water bottles. That must say be saying something,” Beck said as she raised her eyebrows in a joking manner.

Beck said when she originally left Mini-Cassia she never envisioned returning, but she has not regretted it.

“Burley has shown up for me in a big way,” she said.

