Burley Boathouse launches phased renovations, reopens restaurant and bar

BURLEY — The Burley Boathouse restaurant and bar are open for business along the Snake River west of Burley and the owners have a phased plan for renovations and expansions.
Allen and Sabrina Alt, formerly of California, purchased the entire Riverside Resort property, which included a bar and restaurant, 197 W. U.S. Highway 30, and they reopened the restaurant last month.
Sabrina is an attorney and real estate broker and Allen retired from the U.S. Navy after a 30-year military career. They previously owned a wedding venue, which they sold prior to purchasing the Burley property.
“We did a complete facelift on the restaurant building including new flooring, walls and lighting,” Allen Alt said.
The restaurant offers indoor seating overlooking the river and outdoor lighted patio seating.
It also has a varied menu that includes Ahi tuna tacos, strawberry and goat cheese salads, pulled pork sandwiches, nachos and burgers along with menu items for children.
“The pulled pork nachos are my favorite,” server Ainzlee Crump said.
Allen Alt said the pulled-pork nachos have been very popular since the restaurant’s soft opening on July 23. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Other menu items include calamari, baked soft pretzels, tomato bruschetta bits, fried pickles, pasta dishes, tomato and basil soup along with baskets that include options like finger steaks, chicken wings or strips, fish and shrimp.
Chef Jeff Stromire has operated a catering business in Mini-Cassia for years.
“I think I’m the most excited about cooking the steaks,” he said. “They have really great steaks here.”
The steaks will be hand cut and include, rib eye, New York and filet mignon. They also serve salmon.
The restaurant also has a wine list with whites, reds and a pink option along with seasonal wines.
Right now the restaurant and bar are in separate buildings. The bar features live bands or DJs on the weekends. It was cleaned prior to opening but it will close again in November for extensive renovations during a second phase.
The restaurant will remain open throughout the bar renovations. After the bar renovations are completed, the restaurant and bar will be combined in that building, which is expected to reopen in April or May 2022.
The new restaurant-bar will have two kitchen areas and space for 300 people. The deck will also be extended.
“One change that we will implement is there will be no smoking indoors anymore,” Alt said.
The building that now houses the restaurant will then be used as an event venue.
Once the restaurant and bar reopens they will also offer “real Italian style New York pizza” and have a resident pizza chef from Italy on staff, Alt said.
“We will have a well-rounded menu and family oriented food,” he said.
Alt said they will try to source as much of food and supplies from local businesses.
They are purchasing to-go containers from Fabri-Kal, in Burley, which manufactures bio-degradable containers.
“We feel very blessed and have had a good response to our opening and support from the community,” Alt said.
In a couple of years a third phase will begin and the business will expand to include a KOA Campground and RV park that will include rentable waterfront cabins, full hookups, kayak, paddleboards and boat rentals along with a convenience store and they will host outdoor concerts and holiday events.
“We are really looking forward to having Easter egg hunts and Christmas parties here and being part of the community,” Alt said.
The campground will be called Riverside Resort and will likely have 50 to 75 camping spots.
The fourth phase will include renovations on the marina and seasonal rentable docks for easy river access.
People will be able to use the docks while boating and dine at the restaurant, Alt said.
People in the community have been asking about the Snake River Queen boat, which formerly offered meals on the boats and tours.
“Let’s just say the boat has been put into a coma for a couple of years,” Alt said.
Alt said the boat was damaged when it was taken out of the water and they will not make a decision on whether it can be revamped and put back into use until after some of the other projects have been accomplished.
“We are taking a lot of small steps that will eventually become big strides,” Alt said.