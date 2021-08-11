Burley Boathouse launches phased renovations, reopens restaurant and bar

The building that now houses the restaurant will then be used as an event venue.

Once the restaurant and bar reopens they will also offer “real Italian style New York pizza” and have a resident pizza chef from Italy on staff, Alt said.

“We will have a well-rounded menu and family oriented food,” he said.

Alt said they will try to source as much of food and supplies from local businesses.

They are purchasing to-go containers from Fabri-Kal, in Burley, which manufactures bio-degradable containers.

“We feel very blessed and have had a good response to our opening and support from the community,” Alt said.

In a couple of years a third phase will begin and the business will expand to include a KOA Campground and RV park that will include rentable waterfront cabins, full hookups, kayak, paddleboards and boat rentals along with a convenience store and they will host outdoor concerts and holiday events.

“We are really looking forward to having Easter egg hunts and Christmas parties here and being part of the community,” Alt said.

The campground will be called Riverside Resort and will likely have 50 to 75 camping spots.