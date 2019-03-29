Burley — The Burley American Legion celebrated the 100th birthday of the organization and the post on March 26.
The event was attended by legion and auxiliary members from several posts in District 5, members of VFW Educators, police officers and firefighters.
The evening, held at the Burley Senior Junction, was filled with the celebration of outstanding members of the community and in honor of Post 17 members. Burley Mayor Steve Ormond and American Legion State Commander Abe Abrahamson were guest speakers.
The Civil Air Patrol posted colors, followed by the initiation of Pedro Amador, their first member of the second century. Amador’s wife Samantha and daughter Jaycee were welcomed as American Legion family.
The post also honored outstanding community members, Burley Firefighter of the Year, Jana Sanders, Teacher of the Year, Ricky Robinson and Police Officer of the Year, David Potter.
A Meritorious Service Award was presented to James Jensen for 20 years of service as commander and adjutant of the post.
The 100th Anniversary Legionnaire of the Year is Larry Cottom, who is a veteran working for veterans. He is a prominent member of Post 17, commander of the Mini-Cassia Veterans and coordinates six veteran organizations to provide last rights to fallen veterans. He was also involved with the original local POW/MIA organization and helped establish a day recognized every September in Rupert. He also belongs to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Advisory Board and the DAV. He has volunteered for years to drive veterans to Boise and back for medical appointments. He belongs to the Veterans of the Vietnam War and the Rupert Lions Club.
