Bring in the clowns: Paul couple surprise mother at nursing home window

Alice Schenk said people need to realize that many items sent to the facility, even letters or cards, will be quarantined for a period of time before they are given to residents.

Schenk, who teaches the College of Southern Idaho Over 60 & Getting Fit classes in Rupert, said she was notified that those classes are canceled at all locations until fall — but she wasn’t expecting the nursing home visitor restrictions.

She said she feels grateful that she visited her mother last Thursday before the restrictions were placed.

“It caught me off guard, I don’t know why,” she said. “I understand the residents are an at-risk population and it can be life-threatening. But the ripple effects are huge.”

The news, she said, was gut-wrenching.

“It made me so sad because these people so look forward to having company,” she said.

She got the idea of dressing like a clown after seeing a photo of someone else in Seattle who did a nursing home window visit.

“God is the ultimate creator, but we’ve also been given a measure of creativity,” she said about her plan, which she dubbed “Operation: Visit Mother.”