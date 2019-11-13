HEYBURN — The city presented Gossner Foods cheese plant with $75,000 this week for an energy-saving upgrade at the plant.
The money came from Bonneville Power Administration’s Energy Smart Industrial Program incentives fund.
The plant installed a new refrigeration condenser this summer to supplement existing ones.
“It allows them to run more efficiently,” the BPA’s Nosh Makujina said.
After the improvements were completed, BPA went to the facility to conduct a review to determine how much energy is being saved, Makujina said. The project will save the company 325,000 kilowatt hours per year.
You have free articles remaining.
Plant manager Brian Wilson said the company would not have done the project without the grant.
“For us it means the opportunity to continue growing,” Wilson said. “It helps with energy efficiency and that provides for potential expansion in the future.”
The BPA’s Mary Beth Evans said the funds are offered in a pool to Heyburn customers and can be accessed for both residential and commercial use.
Pamphlets explaining the program are available at City Hall, 941 18th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.