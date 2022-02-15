Boise man charged with attempted murder after injured woman found at I-84 rest area

BURLEY — A Boise man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he strangled and beat a woman at an Interstate 84 rest area in Cassia County.
Michael Ray Ramsey, 39, is also charged with felony counts of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, drug trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records say the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was called on Feb. 10 to the westbound I-84 rest area and port of entry at milepost 229. When police arrived, they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a red Tesla with fresh and dried blood on her face and bruising and swelling on her neck, forehead and around her eye.
Clumps of the woman’s hair were found outside the vehicle and in the passenger’s seat, police said.
The woman told officers she was traveling from Salt Lake City to Idaho when she began having trouble with her vehicle’s battery.
The woman said she had a phone conversation with Ramsey and told him about the vehicle trouble. He told her he was concerned for her safety. She told police she told him she would meet him in Twin Falls and that she did not really want to meet with him and she was afraid of him due to his previous violent behavior.
The woman said Ramsey showed up at the rest stop in a silver GMC SUV with a passenger in his vehicle.
Ramsey got into the Tesla on the passenger’s side and began talking to the woman before he grabbed her by the neck and began strangling her, she said. He grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the passenger’s seat, where he continued to strangle her and began striking her in the face, court records said. The woman said he also put his hand over her nose and mouth while applying pressure around her neck.
The woman said her vision blurred but she did not pass out. She was able to get away and kick open the driver’s door.
She told police Ramsey then got out of the vehicle and got back into his SUV and drove away.
The woman got back into her vehicle and called 911. She found that Ramsey had dropped his phone in her car. She was able to unlock it and found a text conversation where Ramsey said he was going to put her in a dumpster, court records said.
The woman said he’d previously made a statement about “dumping her at the dairy.”
Idaho State Police found Ramsey in Jerome. Police reported finding a 9 mm handgun, 216 grams of a white substance and six used drug smoking devices in his SUV, they said.
A preliminary hearing is set for Friday in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
