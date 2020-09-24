Badger Fire remains 49% contained; cold front to bring higher winds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — Firefighters expect an incoming cold front to increase activity on the Badger Fire and they're working to make sure the fire doesn't grow.

The fire remains at 49% contained and has burned 89,276 acres as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

That's just a small increase from the last time fire maps were updated: It was 89,090 acres Saturday evening.

But the fire nearly doubled in size last week when a cold front brought high winds to the area. Another cold front is expected to move in Thursday and bring 15-20 mph winds, with gusts up to 30 mph.

In response, firefighters will focus on improving and monitoring fire containment lines Thursday, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in its morning update. Road crews will work on removing dangerous snags from campgrounds within the fire perimeter.

Firefighters will also build fire lines along the eastern and western flanks of the fire on Thursday, the team said. Crews finished an initial line in the Fuller Flat area and are now focusing on holding and improving it. Crews began putting in a line east of Trail Canyon, where aerial observations showed hot spots within the fire footprint.