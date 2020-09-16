Badger Fire reaches 28,000 acres, people told to prepare for evacuations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLEY — The Badger Fire grew to 28,000 acres overnight and officials have told people in the Rock Creek area to prepare to evacuate.

The fire grew to the east Tuesday and is expected to continue its growth through Wednesday as dry conditions, high temperatures and high winds have prompted a fire weather watch.

Air and ground crews are focusing on improving and securing a safe anchor point and protecting structures, a statement from the Sawtooth National Forrest and the Bureau of Land Management said.

The fire has reach Monument Peak, prompting fire officials to order a Type 2 Incident Management Team to assist with the firefighting efforts.

A closure is in effect for the Cassia Division of the Sawtooth National Forrest.

Residents in the Rock Creek area, east of Magic Mountain, will be allowed in to access their cabins and retrieve personal items, but people should be prepared to evacuate.

Nearly 150 people are fighting the fire with six engines, two tactical water tenders, five helicopters and two dozers.

The fire is about 20 miles southwest of Oakley and began Saturday evening. The cause remains under investigation.