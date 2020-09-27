Badger Fire now 84% contained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — Firefighters were able to get the Badger Fire 84% contained by Sunday morning — a significant jump from the 62% containment estimated Saturday morning.

That improvement came despite high winds Saturday.

The fire in the South Hills has now burned an estimated 89,623 acres.

A little bit of rain did fall on parts of the fire Saturday, and firefighters said mellower weather Sunday would aid their work as winds slow, temperatures drop and the humidity remains high.

In the area east of Magic Mountain, crews were able to strengthen the existing dozer line Saturday, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said. The repair crew worked on rehabilitating dozer line in the Rock Creek area and elsewhere within the fire perimeter.

Crews and aerial operations continued Sunday to patrol, mop-up and improve existing lines all along the fire perimeter and did preparation work for future firing operations along the west flank of the fire. Repair crews also worked on rehabilitating a dozer line in the northwest of the fire and the area between Fuller Flat and Durfee Meadow, as well as continuing to remove snags along roads and in campgrounds.