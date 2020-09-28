Badger Fire 89% contained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — Firefighters continued to make major progress containing the Badger Fire over the weekend.

The fire in the South Hills was an estimated 89% contained on Monday morning. It was just 62% contained at the start of the weekend.

It has continued to grow, but less than 200 acres per day. It has now burned an estimated 89,847 acres.

Existing lines continued to hold well Sunday, and firefighters were able to gain depth on the line east of Magic Mountain, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team over the fire said. Aerial operations patrolled the fire perimeter and backhauled firefighting equipment and rubbish. The repair crew continued rehabilitating dozer line in the Fuller Flat area and the Rock Creek area. Repair crews began assessing the southeast corner of the fire for dozer line rehabilitation.

On Monday, fire crews will continue to focus on patrolling, improving and mopping up existing fire lines. Repair crews throughout the fire area will be rehabilitating dozer line and removing snags along roads and in campgrounds. Possibilities for firing operations will be assessed in the area east of Magic Mountain, while hand crews will work to improve the existing line.