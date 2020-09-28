 Skip to main content
Badger Fire 89% contained
Badger Fire 89% contained

Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire

Bobbi Filbert, public information officer for Great Basin Team 5, updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

HANSEN — Firefighters continued to make major progress containing the Badger Fire over the weekend.

The fire in the South Hills was an estimated 89% contained on Monday morning. It was just 62% contained at the start of the weekend.

It has continued to grow, but less than 200 acres per day. It has now burned an estimated 89,847 acres.

Existing lines continued to hold well Sunday, and firefighters were able to gain depth on the line east of Magic Mountain, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team over the fire said. Aerial operations patrolled the fire perimeter and backhauled firefighting equipment and rubbish. The repair crew continued rehabilitating dozer line in the Fuller Flat area and the Rock Creek area. Repair crews began assessing the southeast corner of the fire for dozer line rehabilitation.

On Monday, fire crews will continue to focus on patrolling, improving and mopping up existing fire lines. Repair crews throughout the fire area will be rehabilitating dozer line and removing snags along roads and in campgrounds. Possibilities for firing operations will be assessed in the area east of Magic Mountain, while hand crews will work to improve the existing line.

Forecasters say winds will steadily decrease Monday, and temperatures will remain mild. Relative humidity is expected to stay above 25%. A high-pressure system is moving into the region which will bring light, variable winds and warm temperatures.

There are now 448 people assigned to work on the fire, with nine helicopters, six dozers, and 29 engines.

Download PDF Badger Fire map Monday

Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.

