Arcadia family fun center coming to Burley

BURLEY — An Albion family familiar with the entertainment businesses purchased the old Watco Companies building on Overland Avenue and Eighth Street for an arcade.
Troy Mortensen, co-owner of the Albion Campus Retreat, Albion Haunted Mansions and the Albion Café, has formed a partnership with his son Alex Mortensen and Alex’s wife, Ryley Mortensen, for the new endeavor, Arcadia.
“We like the entertainment business,” Troy Mortensen said. “It’s what we do.”
The company is projecting an opening date on New Year’s Eve and the center will have regular weekday and weekend hours.
Arcadia will be a family fun center with redemption games like skeet ball and basketball along with pinball and video games like Pac-Man.
“We want to have all the classics,” Alex Mortensen said.
The plan is to have redemption style games on the second floor, where participants test their skills at various games and win tickets that can be cashed in for prizes, and either a 1980s retro arcade or laser tag on the main level.
There will also be frozen yogurt available for purchase and party rooms that will be rented.
“When we moved here from Boise we always said we needed more things to do here in Burley,” Alex Mortensen said.
People can visit and like the company’s page on Facebook to receive notification when a poll is posted asking the public which option they would like the company to offer to the community.
“We envision a place for families to come and have a good time or come for date night where they can have fun and not get into trouble,” Mortensen said.
The family purchased the 10,000-square-feet building in March and is working to install a fire sprinkler system, heating and air conditioning, and an elevator that will provide ADA access, along with new lighting, paint and flooring.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the plan was to move forward to an opening date a little more rapidly, Mortensen said, but delays across the county has set back the timeline to receive the refurbished games that will come from Pennsylvania.
The building was topped with a mural to catch attention.
“People need to stay closer to home and play,” Troy Mortensen said. “My motto is work hard, play hard but a lot of people forget the play part.”
