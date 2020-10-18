Arcadia family fun center coming to Burley

BURLEY — An Albion family familiar with the entertainment businesses purchased the old Watco Companies building on Overland Avenue and Eighth Street for an arcade.

Troy Mortensen, co-owner of the Albion Campus Retreat, Albion Haunted Mansions and the Albion Café, has formed a partnership with his son Alex Mortensen and Alex’s wife, Ryley Mortensen, for the new endeavor, Arcadia.

“We like the entertainment business,” Troy Mortensen said. “It’s what we do.”

The company is projecting an opening date on New Year’s Eve and the center will have regular weekday and weekend hours.

Arcadia will be a family fun center with redemption games like skeet ball and basketball along with pinball and video games like Pac-Man.

“We want to have all the classics,” Alex Mortensen said.

The plan is to have redemption style games on the second floor, where participants test their skills at various games and win tickets that can be cashed in for prizes, and either a 1980s retro arcade or laser tag on the main level.

There will also be frozen yogurt available for purchase and party rooms that will be rented.