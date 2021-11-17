Appeal filed in case of woman who died in Mini-Cassia jail after lawsuit dismissed

BURLEY — The family of a woman who died in the Burley jail is appealing after their $25 million lawsuit was dismissed.

Stephanie Lynn King Eads was a 44-year-old mother of three whose arm was amputated following a work accident. The family's lawsuit said jail staff mistook an infection related to her amputation for withdrawals from opioid drugs, and Eads would be alive if she was treated properly. She died on Jan. 24, 2020, after spending 14 days in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.

Her family filed a lawsuit shortly after, but it was dismissed in federal court. Now, her attorney has filed an appeal to overturn the ruling with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, California.

Eads, who had part of her left hand amputated after it was caught in a grinder during a work accident, died while incarcerated, according to the lawsuit filed by Eads’ mother, Carol Cole, her estate and family.

“I was stunned,” said Lee Schlender, the attorney for Ead's mother, Carol Cole.

Police and government officials “are very protected by the laws in our state," Schlender said.

Qualified immunity is a defense that law enforcement and other government officials can use in response to lawsuits seeking monetary damages for alleged civil rights violations.

Schlender, who previously practiced medical law, came out of retirement to take the case.

“The real question to me is the legal morality of it. Should something like this happen,” he said.

Attorneys for the defendants, Blake G. Hall and Sam L. Angell, did not respond to requests for comment.

Eads had been on prescribed opioids at her time of arrest and, according to court records, the medical personnel who cared for her attributed many of her symptoms and complaints that she was not well to opioid withdrawal.

According to court documents, she died of a staphylococcus aureus sepsis and an inflammation of the inner lining of the heart’s chambers and valves.

“It is believed the autopsy revealed that Stephanie died from an untreated infection of her amputation stump and arm, which was ravaging her entire body and heart,” the lawsuit says. “The infection, if treated at an appropriate time, was treatable with medication and if needed, surgery.”

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled from the bench and dismissed the case against Minidoka and Cassia counties, the jail and all the county employees, a doctor and a nurse in May. He dismissed the case against a physician’s assistant who cared for Eads in jail after further deliberation in July.

Winmill later dismissed the defendants’ requests for attorney fees but ordered Cole to pay the defendants $5,355.67 in disposition costs, according to court records.

The costs to file an appeal in the appellate court will “easily run $15,000 to $20,000,” Schlender said. “That’s why few people ever use that system. They don’t file appeals.”

A transcript obtained by the Times-News of the May hearing where most of the case was dismissed showed Winmill found that evidence did not support claims that the doctor, counties, county defendants, jail nurse and individual defendants were “deliberately indifferent to Ms. Eads’ medical condition,” the 66-page transcript reads.

“And if there is something they could have done different, it clearly was not so obviously wrong that they would not be protected by qualified immunity in any event,” the transcript said.

The court judgment for the physician’s assistant said there were no facts showing the physician’s assistant was “deliberately indifferent to Eads’ serious medical needs.”

Schlender said he filed his brief with the appellate court on Monday, and it generally takes a year for a case in that court to reach judgment.

