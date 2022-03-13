Anthon seeks fourth senate term in District 27

BURLEY — Republican Sen. Kelly Anthon is seeking a fourth term in District 27, which encompasses Cassia and Minidoka counties.

“I feel like this is a stewardship,” Anthon said. “I’ve been handed something that is important and valuable to my friends and neighbors at home and I feel like I need to do a good job for those people and for Idaho.”

Anthon, 47, of Declo, was appointed to the seat in 2015. He is currently the Senate majority leader and was previously majority caucus chair.

He was born and raised in the Burley area and is a seventh generation Idahoan. Anthon, his wife, Joelle, and their children live on the family farm.

Anthon is an attorney who received his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. He has served as city attorney for several cities in Mini-Cassia and as a prosecutor for the city of Burley. He is currently the city administrator for Rupert.

The issues that are important to him include providing a voice for agriculture, he said.

“I think agriculture is important to the Idaho economy and there are few legislators with that background,” he said.

Anthon has advised Republicans to “measure things by what’s good for Idaho families.”

As a conservative, he said, “I believe you have to let people have the freedom to do what they want to do.”

He believes in protecting citizens’ Constitutional rights, he said.

Anthon wants to continue to make sure that policy put in place in Boise represents and works for the rural communities he has served all these years.

“I want to be that voice for rural communities,” he said. “We need strong voices in the Idaho Legislature to deal with the issues.”

Earning leadership positions in the Senate, Anthon said, allows him to be included at the in-depth negotiations that occur between the Senate, the House and governor.

“You’re in that room,” Anthon said.

He also believes in taking time when he is home to explain what is happening in the Legislature and he appreciates the feedback he receives.

“It keeps me headed in the right direction. I value that dialog with those at home,” he said.

