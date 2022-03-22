PAUL — American Legion Paul Post 77 swore in a new Post Commander. Chris Boesiger will take command immediately.

Boesiger is an Iraqi combat veteran who served 2004-2005. He was assigned to the Black Horse Armored Cavalry Regiment, where he hauled M1A1 Battle Tanks to the front.

Boesiger is the nephew of Past Commander Jerry Sparks who lost his life in a boating accident. After his uncle’s passing, Boesiger wanted to join the Paul Post and carry on his legacy, he said.

Boesiger felt he didn’t have time to join the American Legion before. “I realized that there are certain things you gotta make time for,” he said. He wants to carry on the traditions to help other Veterans.

Every war Veteran has a story, Boesiger said, “The Paul Post is a safe place to come,” he said. “If you want to get something off your shoulders, you can talk about it at the post. We’ll listen.”

Boesiger still struggles with PTSD and he thanks his counselor for helping him cope and control episodes.

“I’ve learned to detect triggers, and how to change my thought process,” he said. He added that talking about it helps a lot.

Being a commander comes with a lot of responsibility, and he feels up to the challenge. He will rely on his uncle’s memory to lead and keep moving forward with the American Legion.

Boesiger has deployed to Iraq, Korea, and Eygpt, where he served proudly. Boesiger and his wife, Pollyana, live in Rupert. Chris is the son of Robert and Lucinda Boesiger of Rupert.

Commander Boesiger will be at Post 77 for coffee and a greet and meet, from 8- 11 a.m. on March 26.

