Amalgamated Sugar donates equipment to aid in silo entrapment rescue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The volunteer 13-member team responds to between 330 and 365 calls a year.

Amalgamated Sugar Company Paul Plant Safety Manager said the company purchased two sets of the equipment, at a cost of $3,400 each, so one set can be stored at the plant and the other at West End Fire & Rescue.

A set consists of eight metal panels that can be hooked together to configure the size of wall needed for the job, an auger tool with a cordless drill on top of it that is used to remove the grain or other substance from around the trapped person, a set of grated platforms for the rescue workers to stand on and a step ladder that can be used outside by the rescue team or placed inside the wall for the trapped person to use.

The metal walls are worked down around the victim and then the auger is placed inside to remove the product from around them.

Amalgamated Sugar Company Paul Plant Maintenance Manager Jeremy Smith said plant officials were spurred to purchase the equipment after an incident at another sugar company’s plant on the east coast earlier this year.

Amalgamated Sugar Company’s Twin Falls plant will also donate a set to a fire department and keep a set at the plant.