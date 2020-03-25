Albion Cafe, Mads Merc & Soda Fountain set to open with curbside, window service in April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Customers can pre-order pies for Easter, or anytime, Staley said. The shop will also have bulk candy available in penny jars.

“It’s going to be a fun old-fashioned shop,” she said.

The Albion Café has opened and closed several times in the past decades, Mortensen said. The building, which included the bar area now converted to the soda shop, sat vacant for six years.

The restaurant logo, which says the café was established in 2020, also says it was established in 1962, 1995, 2007, 2008 and 2011.

It’s a wink to the café’s opening and closing over the years.

“It was sad when the restaurants closed in Albion and the community lost that service,” said Mortensen of the closures over the past few years. Along with the Albion Café, a restaurant across the street also closed. “There was nowhere to gather.”

Mortensen said during the past 12 months they have given the building a new roof, updated equipment and added new bathroom stalls.

The café will have a separate banquet room that seats 50 people and can be reserved for gatherings or parties.

“I love this building,” Mortensen. “It’s a cute place.”

