ALBION — True North Valley Venue will provide a second home and a free Thanksgiving “Crowded Table” dinner to those who are alone on Thanksgiving.
The dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at 451 W. Market St., Albion.
Because seating is limited guests, should call 435-881-0280 to claim a seat. About 60 people are expected along with help from about a dozen volunteers.
“We are still looking for some volunteers but mostly we are looking for people to come to the dinner,” said Luci Peterson, outreach coordinator for the event.
Peterson said the business opened this summer.
You have free articles remaining.
True North Valley Venue owner, Shyane Hutchison, built the business to bring people together to find connection, direction and identity.
Hutchison hosts her own events and seminars and rents the barn for dinners, workshops and other events.
The Thanksgiving dinner was planned to help people in the community find joy in personal connection.
“I want to help people know where they are, who they are and where they want to be,” Hutchison said in a press release. “My seminars seek to accomplish that goal in finding identity, connection and direction.”
She plans to find sponsors and donations for the event throughout Mini-Cassia.
“I want to bring people back together, to create a space where people can come and communicate feelings,” she said. “I want to bring back the true definition of a supportive and loving community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.