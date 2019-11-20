{{featured_button_text}}
True North

A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held at True North Valley Venue for people with no family or friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 28, 451 Market St., Albion. Call 435-881-0280 to claim a seat.

 COURTESY PHOTO

ALBION — True North Valley Venue will provide a second home and a free Thanksgiving “Crowded Table” dinner to those who are alone on Thanksgiving.

The dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at 451 W. Market St., Albion.

Because seating is limited guests, should call 435-881-0280 to claim a seat. About 60 people are expected along with help from about a dozen volunteers.

“We are still looking for some volunteers but mostly we are looking for people to come to the dinner,” said Luci Peterson, outreach coordinator for the event.

Thanksgiving meal

True North Valley Venue will host a free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 28.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Peterson said the business opened this summer.

True North Valley Venue owner, Shyane Hutchison, built the business to bring people together to find connection, direction and identity.

Hutchison hosts her own events and seminars and rents the barn for dinners, workshops and other events.

The Thanksgiving dinner was planned to help people in the community find joy in personal connection.

“I want to help people know where they are, who they are and where they want to be,” Hutchison said in a press release. “My seminars seek to accomplish that goal in finding identity, connection and direction.”

She plans to find sponsors and donations for the event throughout Mini-Cassia.

“I want to bring people back together, to create a space where people can come and communicate feelings,” she said. “I want to bring back the true definition of a supportive and loving community.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments