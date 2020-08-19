After being declared high risk for COVID, Minidoka schools opt to start traditional school schedule

The district has also acquired extra hand sanitizer and soap.

Ramsey said there is some apprehension in starting back to school for some teachers.

“This is all new to them too but we are trying to put all the safety protocols in place to put their minds at ease,” he said.

It is highly recommended for students to wear masks and the schools will implement social distancing as much as possible.

Sports, he said, fall into the provisions outlined in the yellow category, which still allows fans to attend competitions.

If the district moves into the red or high risk category it is prepared to make the transition to total online learning, Ramsey said.

“This spring when we went to online learning it was all new territory and we were learning by doing,” he said. “Now we have some experience with it.”

Ramsey said if the district is required to shift again to complete online learning there will be a higher degree of “rigor and relevance” applied to the online curriculum and more accountability, while offering students the flexibility and the help they need.