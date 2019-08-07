BURLEY —
Cassia County Fair & Rodeo fans will have a brand new bleacher section to sit in while they enjoy the 2019 fair activities.
The bleacher section known as the “wild bunch” on the northeast side of the arena was replaced, said Todd Powers, president of the Cassia County fair board.
The bleachers will be ready in time for the fair events on Aug. 10-17, themed this year, “Stirrup some fun at the Cassia County fair.”
Another new addition to the fairgrounds is a marquee near Main Street that will have fair-themed messages.
The fair events will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 10 with country music from well-known artist Tracy Bryd.
“We are pretty excited about having him come to the fair,” Powers said. “He’s been around a while, but he is really popular.”
On Sunday, the Monster Truck Insanity show will start at 6 p.m.
“We are trying to get a variety of events planned so there is something for everyone,” Powers said.
Brown Amusements carnival, a hypnotist and magician are favorites slated to return this year, Powers said.
The commercial building is also a big hit due to the number of raffle drawings and swag that is given away, Powers said.
At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Parade will travel from 27th Street, north on Overland to Main Street and east to the fairgrounds.
“I think the parade is so popular because it gives people a chance to get out and see other people’s creativity,” said Kristina Haymore, parade committee chairperson. “It gives people a chance to sit with their families and enjoy that time together. It really is all about that sense of community, support and tradition.”
Open class, 4-H Club and National FFA Organization exhibits will also be on display during the week, along with numerous youth competitions culminating in the livestock sale on Aug. 17.
There will be plenty of vendors at the fair offering delectable standbys like corn on the cob and hamburgers, as well as more exotic treats. There will be plenty of free events to enjoy along with the paid events.
A Moto Rodeo will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 -13. On Aug. 14 there will be team sorting, with local cowboys and those who want to be cowboys. Pari-Mutuel horse racing will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16-17.
Powers said there are no gate admission fees, which allows more people to enjoy more events throughout the week.
Prior to the rodeos on Aug. 15, 16 and 17, the fair board is bringing in a new event this year — the Junior National Finals Rodeo bull riding — which will bring youth from around the country, ages 10-18, to Mini-Cassia.
The junior event is included in the price of the rodeo ticket, Powers said.
Tickets for all paid events can be purchased on the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo website.
The rodeo on Aug. 15 will be themed “Man up, wear purple,” and the Aug. 16 the rodeo will be “Tough enough to wear pink,” with donations made by the fair board to the domestic violence shelter and the American Cancer Society after the events, Powers said.
People attending the rodeos on those nights should wear the color of the night to show their support.
The rodeo on Aug. 17 will be Patriot Night, and the event will honor a Korean War veteran.
