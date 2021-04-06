A purr-fectly good cause: Group works to raise money to control pet population

Waggin’ Tails pays for spay and neutering of the dogs that are taken to the shelter and offers residents a program where they pay $25 for the service.

Hopkins said the organization used to provide vaccinations and transportation for the shelter when it was located in Paul but soon realized that “it was futile.”

“No matter how many we hauled out of the area, there were still more coming into the shelter,” she said.

Last year, Waggin’ Tails helped pay for 153 total spay or neuter surgeries and 83 of those were for dogs.

They also refurbished four kennels for the shelter and helped provide vaccinations.

Veterinarian costs for spay or neuter are generally based on the weight of a dog and the surgery for a larger animal can cost more than $200, Hopkins said.

The group also sponsors a pet food pantry at the Minidoka County Senior Center.

“A lot of seniors get Meals on Wheels delivered and they end up sharing those meals with their pets or outside cats,” Hopkins said.

At times, they also help with cat colonies, she said, if the cats are not too feral and can be tamed.