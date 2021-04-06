A purr-fectly good cause: Group works to raise money to control pet population

BURLEY — A pet rescue organization that helps Mini-Cassia people with low-cost spay and neuter surgeries and vaccinations for their dogs and cats is holding its first Fido Fest fundraiser this month.
Waggin’ Tails Rescue Inc., a nonprofit organization, will hold the event from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22 at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave. in Burley.
Tickets are $10 or $20 per family at the door.
There will be tasty food bites to sample provided by local restaurants along with door prizes and a silent auction for donated prizes, including a handmade quilt, a children’s trampoline and an air fryer.
Waggin’ Tails will also have a station with items that can be purchased to help support its mission.
The event will include child-friendly activities that will be animal-themed.
“The program is so important because we just have way too many puppies and kitties,” said Jeannie Olson, who volunteers at the Minidoka County Joint Animal Control Shelter.
The new litters of spring animals will start arriving at the shelter soon, Olson said.
“It’s puppy and kitty season,” Deb Hopkins, president and founder of Waggin’ Tails, said. A spay and neuter program is vital to the community to keep the numbers of unwanted animals down.
Waggin’ Tails pays for spay and neutering of the dogs that are taken to the shelter and offers residents a program where they pay $25 for the service.
Hopkins said the organization used to provide vaccinations and transportation for the shelter when it was located in Paul but soon realized that “it was futile.”
“No matter how many we hauled out of the area, there were still more coming into the shelter,” she said.
Last year, Waggin’ Tails helped pay for 153 total spay or neuter surgeries and 83 of those were for dogs.
They also refurbished four kennels for the shelter and helped provide vaccinations.
Veterinarian costs for spay or neuter are generally based on the weight of a dog and the surgery for a larger animal can cost more than $200, Hopkins said.
The group also sponsors a pet food pantry at the Minidoka County Senior Center.
“A lot of seniors get Meals on Wheels delivered and they end up sharing those meals with their pets or outside cats,” Hopkins said.
At times, they also help with cat colonies, she said, if the cats are not too feral and can be tamed.
“We will work with seniors with the colonies and if they can only afford to get one fixed a month, that’s what we’ll do,” she said.
Waggin Tails volunteers also put the photos of dogs at the shelter that are available for adoption online.
Hopkins said the COVID-19 pandemic really hampered the ability of the organization, which normally holds yard sales and sells cotton candy, to raise money.
Anyone who wishes to donate or apply for a low-cost spay or neuter can check out Waggin’ Tails’ website or mail a tax-deductible check to Waggin Tails Rescue Inc., 1015 I St., Rupert. For more information, call 208-436-6893.