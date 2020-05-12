A national department store chain was supposed to open in Burley. Now it appears the store will never come

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BURLEY — A national chain that planned to open a Burley department store has declared bankruptcy and will close all its stores unless it finds a buyer.

Stage Stores, which owns Gordmans, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, company officials said in a press release.

The company announced it would hold a grand opening for the Burley location at the end of March, but the ceremony was delayed and all the chain’s locations closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Burley location still has the old Bealls store sign in place. Stage Stores also owns Bealls.

Company officials did not respond to the Times-News requests for information on whether the store has inventory that will be liquidated, but the location is not on the list of stores that will reopen in the coming weeks to liquidate inventory.

The company anticipates the first phase of about 557 stores to reopen May 15, the second phase of 67 stores to open on May 28 and the balance of the chain will open on June 4.