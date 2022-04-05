A high-tech shine: New Burley car wash offers upgraded cleaning experience

BURLEY — Two men’s vision of opening a car wash offering less waiting, a smoother experience and a superior shine in Mini-Cassia is about to materialize.

The polished red and silver Tommy’s Express Car Wash, on the corner of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard, will hold a soft opening early this month and a grand opening in mid-May.

“We knew Mini-Cassia really needed it,” said Johnny Miller, who owns the company with business partner Trent Ferrin. “We started looking five years ago and really became serious three years ago. We think it will be a tremendous asset to Burley on Overland Avenue. It’s a beautiful building.”

The Tommy’s Express franchise seemed to have everything they were looking for in their plan, he said.

The two men opted to upgrade the tunnel length to 130 feet to accommodate more wash options like the Body Wax, Tommy Guard, Red Hot Cleanser, Underbody Flush and Tire Shine.

The car wash has a bumper-to-bumper SUV package, Miller said, that cleans the muddiest parts of a vehicle.

At the end of the ride there are 20 blowers including two heated blowers to dry the cars.

Six vehicles can be inside the wash at a time and six on the deck waiting, Ferrin said.

“It’s all belt driven and there are no rails,” Miller said, which means no damages to tires or wheels and more vehicles can access the car wash.

The car wash uses a water recycling system so the water can be reused in the wash.

“Tommy’s famous for being green,” Miller said.

There is also a snow melt system installed outside on the sidewalks and around the vacuums for safety.

The outside areas are also curb-free to increase safety.

There are three pay lanes; the one next to the building services one-time pay customers and customers can also sign up for the Tommy Club there or they can download the app and sign up privately.

The washes range from $8 to $17, depending on options, and memberships costs go from $19.99 to $31.99 per month and includes unlimited washes.

Members can access the two outside pay lanes and a license plate reader automatically recognizes the customer’s vehicle, reducing wait time.

The wash also includes the use of 18 vacuum stations and mat washers. For $3, customers can also buy a detail kit with glass and surface wipes and an air freshener.

“One of the big differences with this car wash is it is really open inside and there is a lot of glass. You don’t get claustrophobic in it,” Ferrin said. “It’s very high tech.”

The company is expected to eventually hire 20-25 employees and positions are currently available.

When customers first drive into the building a monitor board provide instructions and the type of wash purchased.

The trip through the tunnel takes less than three minutes.

“We are really excited,” Miller said.

The company hired Streamline Precision as its general contractor and used as many local subcontractors as possible, Miller said.

Part of the business plan, he said, is giving back to schools and the community.

“We are local guys and we’ve been here all of our lives,” Miller said.

