A heart big enough for two: Heart recipient helps celebrate donor’s life

BURLEY — The rhythmic sounds of Lorenzo Martin Chapa’s heart blended with the heartbeats of his mourners Saturday at Pleasant View Cemetery as the man who now carries a piece of Chapa joined his celebration of life.

More than a year after Chapa’s death at age 27, two families — one in grief and one in joy — came together to honor his life and the gift he gave as he left the world.

For Dave Milton, 59, of Burbank, Washington, Chapa’s heart inside his chest means he can wake up and spend another day with his bride of 27 years, Lynette, his children and grandchildren.

Every little thing gonna be all right

Lorenzo lived in Boise at the time of his death on Jan. 25, 2020, but he grew up in Burley surrounded by four brothers and two sisters along with nieces and nephews. He was known on more than one occasion to fiercely defend a sister or his mother if he thought someone was picking on them.

“He was a gentle giant,” his father, Al Chapa, said.

His mother, Lori Chapa, said he always had an instant smile on his face and “people were drawn to him like crazy.”