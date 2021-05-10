A heart big enough for two: Heart recipient helps celebrate donor’s life

BURLEY — The rhythmic sounds of Lorenzo Martin Chapa’s heart blended with the heartbeats of his mourners Saturday at Pleasant View Cemetery as the man who now carries a piece of Chapa joined his celebration of life.
More than a year after Chapa’s death at age 27, two families — one in grief and one in joy — came together to honor his life and the gift he gave as he left the world.
For Dave Milton, 59, of Burbank, Washington, Chapa’s heart inside his chest means he can wake up and spend another day with his bride of 27 years, Lynette, his children and grandchildren.
Every little thing gonna be all right
Lorenzo lived in Boise at the time of his death on Jan. 25, 2020, but he grew up in Burley surrounded by four brothers and two sisters along with nieces and nephews. He was known on more than one occasion to fiercely defend a sister or his mother if he thought someone was picking on them.
“He was a gentle giant,” his father, Al Chapa, said.
His mother, Lori Chapa, said he always had an instant smile on his face and “people were drawn to him like crazy.”
He loved all types of music, but especially reggae, and when he’d hop in the shower, Lori loved hearing his singing throughout the house.
“Sometimes it was hard to tell if it was him or the radio, he was that good,” she said.
He was the type of man, she said, that if he saw someone he thought was struggling, he’d buy them a meal, “even if it was with his last $3 or $4.”
He also loved sports, especially football, and especially the Boise State Broncos.
“He was quite an armchair quarterback,” Al Chapa said.
He also loved the outdoors, camping and animals.
When the Chapas learned of their son’s death, they remembered he had signed up to be an organ donor on his driver’s license in his late teens.
They drove to Boise and stayed by his side through the process.
“This was his choice to help these men,” Al said about the four lives his son touched through the donation of his heart, both kidneys and liver.
Milton is the only recipient so far to contact the Chapas.
Lori Chapa said the transplant bank team was on the computer day and night trying to find matches for his organs.
While they waited, a Boise group came and gently placed a handmade blanket over Lorenzo to honor his life — and his gift.
Now, the blanket lies softly draped over a piece of furniture at the Chapa home.
Let’s rock and roll
Dave Milton, who grew up in Grangeville, runs an apprenticeship program for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters in Washington.
Three years ago he didn’t have any idea he had a heart condition that would require a transplant.
“I was always going 150 mph all of the time, then all of a sudden I felt blah,” Milton said.
After visiting a doctor for what he thought was a stomach ailment, he ended up at the hospital for an open heart triple-bypass operation. But, the surgery didn’t fix his heart and he was placed on a heart pump and the organ donor list. He was told that his less common O+ blood type would make a match difficult.
On his birthday, Jan. 26, 2020, nine months after being placed on the heart pump, he got word that he needed to go to the hospital immediately.
They had a heart for him — Lorenzo’s heart.
“I felt so happy and so emotional. I remember walking into the hospital holding my grandson’s hand,” Dave said.
He was told it would be a three hour jet flight for the transplant team to go get the heart and that the donor was young.
His wife, Lynette Milton, watched the surgeon wheel a cooler down the hospital hallway and she asked her if it was Dave’s new heart. It was.
When the surgeon burst through the swinging operating doors, Lynette Milton heard her announce, “Let’s rock and roll.”
After the transplant, the surgeon told them they usually have to shock the heart before it starts beating, but Lorenzo’s heart started by itself.
The match, Dave Milton said, is so good he’s shown no signs of rejection.
“We were so happy,” Lynette Milton said. “If he hadn’t got that heart he wouldn’t be here now. The hardest part is knowing they had to lose a son for it to happen.”
Connecting two families
After the transplant, Dave had to wait six months to a year before the program coordinators would allow him to write to the donor family. All correspondence was filtered through the program.
A year later, again on his birthday, a letter from Lorenzo’s family was waiting for him at the hospital.
The two families planned to meet for the first time during the May celebration of life, but Dave couldn’t wait, so he and Lynette drove to Burley to meet the Chapa family in March and returned again Saturday for the life celebration accompanied by more family members.
Dave said along with a heart, he and Lorenzo have many things in common, including a passion for Broncos football.
Dave prepared a special surprise for the Chapa family.
He took a Bronco’s helmet and sent it to two former BSU players — his favorite, Kellen Moore and Lorenzo’s favorite, Leighton Vander Esch — to sign. Both are now with the Dallas Cowboys.
And even reggae music, he said, seems to be growing on him. The couple listened to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” one of Lorenzo’s favorites, on their trip to Burley.
The song was played at the cemetery during his celebration of life as everyone released balloons.
“If Lorenzo could have chosen someone to receive his heart, it would have been you, Dave,” Lori Chapa said.
At first, Al Chapa said, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to meet the Miltons. But once they did, they immediately bonded.
“It doesn’t feel like we just met. It feels like I’ve known him for years,” Al Chapa said.
Through all of the emotions, both families gained a sense of connection.
“I struggled with some very dark, dark days in the year after his death,” Lori Chapa said.