A cut above: Family of volunteers spend decades providing hair care to nursing home residents

Sometimes Jones, who has a handicapped-accessible van for her daughter, will drive residents to a family occasion or holiday meal.

As resident Joyce Maier got her hair styled, she noted that years earlier she had worked with Smyer at Gloria’s House in Bloom.

“I love them,” she said about the family.

The continuity of care given by the family means they get to know their client’s preferences. One man refuses to have his eyebrows trimmed, although the stylists can trim his nose and ear hair.

“I will eventually tell a mortician not to touch his eyebrows,” Webb said.

Sometimes they are called to provide a last hairstyle for a resident after they pass away.

“It is a blessing to be able to provide that for them,” she said.

Too often, said Webb, they only know a limited amount about the person’s life prior to living at the nursing home.

Sometimes, she said, she has been stunned to learn about their accomplishments after reading their obituary.

Providing the service each week enriches her life as much as it does theirs.