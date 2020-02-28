A cut above: Family of volunteers spend decades providing hair care to nursing home residents

BURLEY — A Mini-Cassia family has carefully coiffed the hair of nursing home residents while enriching them with lively conversation and heartfelt physical touch since the 1960s.
At one time, volunteers from Bernice Beck’s family at the Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center’s hair salon spanned five generations.
“They are fantastic,” said Bob Martin, whose wife, Eloise Martin, gets her hair styled each Monday at the nursing home’s salon. “And they don’t charge any money for what they do.”
After his wife’s hairdo was finished, Martin popped into the salon to thank the crew.
“You can’t beat them, they are so friendly,” Eloise Martin said.
On Monday, Burley sisters Sandy Garrard and Bonnie Jones and Garrard’s daughters, Natalie Smyer, Brenda Olsen and Becky Webb, put in permanent waves, cut or curled the hair for about 30 residents — all for just the cost of a smile.
Smyer remembers when she was a kindergartner she was sometimes dropped off at the nursing home after school to join her mother at the salon.
The tradition of service at the “Take a Chance Beauty Salon” began in the late 1960s with her grandmother, Phyllis Beck.
“She was the instigator,” Smyer said.
After their service, Smyer said, her grandmother would treat her grandchildren to an open menu at a Mexican restaurant, with no sharing required.
Over the years, other family members also helped out.
At age 98, Garrard and Jones’s stepmother, Bernice Beck, were still pitching in by pushing residents back to their rooms after a haircut in their wheelchairs.
Garrard and Olsen are both professional cosmetologists and the others help out with tasks that include washing, trimming or curling hair.
“We also give them a physical touch on the shoulder or pat their cheek and they become our dear friends,” Webb said. “And we give them some good chit-chat.”
Residents get into line for the service and usually it is “ladies before gentlemen,” said Smyer, although there are occasional exceptions, like when a man has an appointment that morning and needs to be spruced up.
The center now covers the costs of perms and supplies, but at one time the family held garage sales to pay for them, and to buy residents items like televisions or curtains for their rooms.
They also purchased a Wii console for the activity room.
You have free articles remaining.
“The families were always so appreciative,” Webb said.
Sometimes Jones, who has a handicapped-accessible van for her daughter, will drive residents to a family occasion or holiday meal.
As resident Joyce Maier got her hair styled, she noted that years earlier she had worked with Smyer at Gloria’s House in Bloom.
“I love them,” she said about the family.
The continuity of care given by the family means they get to know their client’s preferences. One man refuses to have his eyebrows trimmed, although the stylists can trim his nose and ear hair.
“I will eventually tell a mortician not to touch his eyebrows,” Webb said.
Sometimes they are called to provide a last hairstyle for a resident after they pass away.
“It is a blessing to be able to provide that for them,” she said.
Too often, said Webb, they only know a limited amount about the person’s life prior to living at the nursing home.
Sometimes, she said, she has been stunned to learn about their accomplishments after reading their obituary.
Providing the service each week enriches her life as much as it does theirs.
“I absolutely love coming here and doing this, it is the highlight of my week. If I’m feeling grouchy, I know it’s time to go to Parke View and serve,” she said.
Webb, who has five daughters and a son, said as her children grew up they would come to the salon on summer breaks and for school service projects.
When youth groups come in, she tells them the residents don’t need to be entertained and the most valuable thing they can do is to simply sit with them and have a conversation.
Smyer’s son, Jaxon Smyer, now 14, started coming to the salon with his mom at age 2. He formed a close relationship with a resident named Ruby and later when their family got a puppy, he insisted on naming the dog after her.
One night Jaxon woke up crying and saying Ruby had died, Smyer said. She reassured him that their dog was fine, only to later learn that nursing home resident Ruby had passed away that night.
Often the bonds that are forged defy explanation and go far beyond simply caring for someone’s hair, she said.