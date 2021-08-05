'A community place': New Albion store combines local products with town history

ALBION — A local couple is combining town history with the desire to know where their food comes from.
It’s a new store with an old name: Albion Mercantile Co.
Emily and Isaac Loveland purchased the old Sage Mountain Grill building at the end of June and are open for business with snacks, drinks and locally made items.
Isaac’s family owned the Albion Mercantile Co., which was built in 1905 where D.L. Evans Bank is now. It was once touted as the largest store in Cassia County.
Around 1910 it burned and was never rebuilt.
The couple bought the Sage Mountain Grill building from their neighbors and fellow Albion entrepreneurs, the Mortensen family, which owns the Albion Café and Mads Merc & Soda Fountain across the street along with the Albion Campus.
The Lovelands plan to offer pantry-staple items along with homegrown fruits and vegetables from their own large garden and have other local products for sale, along with convenience items for people traveling through to Pomerelle Mountain Resort or the City of Rocks National Reserve.
“The traffic that goes through here to the City of Rocks is crazy,” Isaac Loveland said.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. When the ice cream is added it will stay open until 9 p.m. The store has an outdoor patio area where people can sit down and eat.
Buying local
The Lovelands hope to tap into the market of people who want to know where their food is produced.
“This is an agricultural area but you can’t buy many of the locally produced items here,” Isaac Loveland said.
Last year’s COVID-19 shut-downs drove that point home, he said, when meat, which is produced locally, disappeared from store shelves.
Most food at the average grocery store comes from far away, but the couple wants to sell items that come from around here, they said.
“We grow a really big garden and have wanted to get into selling produce at a roadside stand,” Emily Loveland said.
They did their research, she said, and a 1.5-acre garden can supply enough vegetables for 200 to 250 families.
“This is a growing trend,” she said.
The area is rich with dairies, Isaac Loveland said, but because many of them sell their milk under contract, you can’t purchase it.
“It didn’t use to be like that but it’s really changed in the last 20 to 30 years,” he said.
When the chance to purchase the building came up, the couple didn’t hesitate.
The store has become like a second home to Emily and Isaac, who is also the town’s mayor, and their three daughters, 16-month-old twins, Nellie and Bonnie and their daughter Denali, 7.
“She loves to help in the store,” Emily said about Denali, who is especially enthusiastic about ringing up purchases for customers and she helps with stocking shelves.
The building is about 3,000 square feet, and the store will take up about half of that. They plan to leave the kitchen intact for now, even though it will not be used, in case they decide later to open a restaurant.
They also plan to allow the store to grow slowly and “see where it goes,” Emily said.
“We want this to be a community place where family and friends can go,” she said. “We want them to be able to sit out here on the deck with us and visit.”