'A community place': New Albion store combines local products with town history

Buying local

The Lovelands hope to tap into the market of people who want to know where their food is produced.

“This is an agricultural area but you can’t buy many of the locally produced items here,” Isaac Loveland said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year’s COVID-19 shut-downs drove that point home, he said, when meat, which is produced locally, disappeared from store shelves.

Most food at the average grocery store comes from far away, but the couple wants to sell items that come from around here, they said.

“We grow a really big garden and have wanted to get into selling produce at a roadside stand,” Emily Loveland said.

They did their research, she said, and a 1.5-acre garden can supply enough vegetables for 200 to 250 families.

“This is a growing trend,” she said.

The area is rich with dairies, Isaac Loveland said, but because many of them sell their milk under contract, you can’t purchase it.

“It didn’t use to be like that but it’s really changed in the last 20 to 30 years,” he said.

When the chance to purchase the building came up, the couple didn’t hesitate.