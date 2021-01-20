7 calves fatally hit on highway after 450 escape from Burley Livestock Auction

BURLEY — Bedlam on Idaho Highway 30 and Bedke Boulevard ensued Tuesday after 450 calves escaped from Burley Livestock Auction. Some of them made their way onto the highway, where they were struck by vehicles.

According to a Cassia County Sheriff’s report, a person called 911 to report calves on the road at 8:30 p.m.

Three vehicles struck a total of seven calves and one driver went around an officer directing traffic, ran over a dead calf and kept going. He was later arrested.

Five calves were dead on the road across all four lanes of travel. The highway was temporarily closed at 200 W. 16th Street. Bedke Boulevard was also closed at the highway.

When the officer in charge arrived, he found two calves that were mortally injured but still alive. The two calves were put down by an officer with a total of five rounds fired from the deputy’s duty weapon.

One of the drivers who hit some calves said his leg was injured, but he refused medical treatment, police said. No other human injuries were reported.