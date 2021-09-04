3 hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash on I-84 near Burley

BURLEY — A box truck hit four other vehicles — one of which then hit yet another vehicle — before it tipped onto its side Friday morning on Interstate 84.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at about 8:30 a.m. near milepost 201, just west of Burley, it said in a Saturday morning statement.

Curtis Brown, 26, of Murray, Utah, was driving west in the 2020 Hino box truck when it went partly off the left shoulder and struck three vehicles that were traveling in the left lane.

Brown then crossed back and struck a vehicle in the right lane, which struck a second vehicle in the right lane. The truck then tipped over onto the passenger side and came to rest on the right shoulder.

The other drivers involved were:

Jose Solis, 66, of Declo, driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

David Minkler, 61, of Moscow, Idaho, driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada.

Jeremy Coombes, 41, of Heyburn, driving a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup.

Brett Heninger, 59, of North Ogden, Utah, driving a pickup towing a 1996 camp trailer.