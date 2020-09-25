2nd cold front adds winds to Badger Fire; hunters warned to stay out of area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — Fire lines held Thursday as a cold front brought winds to the Badger Fire, but firefighters are preparing for a second cold front Friday. Meanwhile, hunters who had tags for the area have been told to make alternate plans this year.

Thursday's wind did increase fire activity near Pike Mountain, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in its Friday morning update. Crews worked hard to stay on top of hot spots with the help of aerial support.

A second cold front Friday will again bring 15-20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph. But firefighters said cloud cover and cooler temperatures have helped increase humidity.

The fire on Thursday was again moving toward Magic Mountain Ski Resort, prompting a warning for people to get out of cabins they had previously been allowed to return to.

“The Badger fire has reached Little Fork and threatens to come up over Magic Mountain towards the cabins,” the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening. “The U.S. Forest Service has requested that anyone at the cabins prepare to leave immediately. You will not be allowed back to the cabins until further notice.”

The fire was 61% contained and had burned 89,389 acres as of 9 p.m. Thursday.