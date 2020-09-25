2nd cold front adds winds to Badger Fire; hunters warned to stay out of area

HANSEN — Fire lines held Thursday as a cold front brought winds to the Badger Fire, but firefighters are preparing for a second cold front Friday. Meanwhile, hunters who had tags for the area have been told to make alternate plans this year.
Thursday's wind did increase fire activity near Pike Mountain, the Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team said in its Friday morning update. Crews worked hard to stay on top of hot spots with the help of aerial support.
A second cold front Friday will again bring 15-20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph. But firefighters said cloud cover and cooler temperatures have helped increase humidity.
The fire on Thursday was again moving toward Magic Mountain Ski Resort, prompting a warning for people to get out of cabins they had previously been allowed to return to.
“The Badger fire has reached Little Fork and threatens to come up over Magic Mountain towards the cabins,” the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening. “The U.S. Forest Service has requested that anyone at the cabins prepare to leave immediately. You will not be allowed back to the cabins until further notice.”
The fire was 61% contained and had burned 89,389 acres as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
There are now 404 people assigned to work on the fire, with eight helicopters, eight dozers, and 33 engines.
On Friday, crews will continue to patrol and mop-up along current lines, as well as working on putting in new line in the southwest quadrant of the fire, the management team said. The road crew will be transitioning into repair work, rehabbing dozer line within the fire perimeter.
Muzzleloader and rifle season for antelope begins Friday in Game Management Unit 54, much of which is in the fire closure area — all Forest Service land east of Rock Creek Canyon and Deadline Ridge to the eastern-most forest boundary.
The closure forbids all public access to much of the Cassia District, which has a direct impact on hundreds of big game hunters in pursuit of deer, elk and pronghorn in Game Management Unit 54, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said.
Hunters who hold controlled hunt tags for Unit 54 have several options to consider before their hunt starts.
Resident big game hunters in Unit 54 can:
- Actively hunt their tag, outside of the forest closure.
- Request a refund of the cost of the tag. No refunds will be made for license fees.
- Exchange their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2020 general season tag of the same species.
- Raincheck their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2021 controlled hunt tag for the same species in Unit 54. Hunters who chose to rain check until 2021 will be allowed to purchase any available 2020 over-the-counter tag for the same species.
Non-resident big game hunters in Unit 54 can:
- Actively hunt their tag, outside of the forest closure.
- Request a refund of the cost of the tag. No refunds will be made for license fees.
- Raincheck their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2021 controlled hunt for the same species in Unit 54. If a nonresident holds a 2020 unlimited controlled hunt archery deer tag, they can request a rain check for the same tag in 2021.
Hunters wishing to exchange or rain check their Unit 54 tag must turn in their 2020 controlled hunt tag to the nearest Fish and Game office prior to the start date of their controlled hunt.
Questions should be directed to the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 or your nearest Fish and Game office.
Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Gov. Little gets updated on Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire
Smoke
TFFD at Badger Fire
TFFD at Badger Fire
TFFD at Badger Fire
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Trap Fire
Badger fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!