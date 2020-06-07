2 killed, Cassia sheriff's deputy injured in crash near Oakley
2 killed, Cassia sheriff's deputy injured in crash near Oakley

OAKLEY — Two people from Gooding were killed and a Cassia County sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on crash just north of Oakley on Saturday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.

Lawrence Steel, 72, was driving south on Idaho Highway 27 in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander. Deputy Kenny Emery, 37, was driving north on the same road in a 2017 Ram 2500 patrol vehicle. The two vehicles collided head-on at 4:10 p.m. about halfway between 1600 South and 1700 South, ISP said.

Steel and his passenger, Nadine Steel, 69, died at the scene, ISP said. Emery was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley and then was flown to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

The highway was closed for about four hours.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

