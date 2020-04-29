You are the owner of this article.
2 escape from vehicle Tuesday after driving into a canal full of water
BURLEY — A 66-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he drove into a canal full of water with a passenger inside his vehicle.

Emergency crews responded at 8:54 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged to with occupants still inside at 25 E. 125 S. on the H Canal, according to a Cassia County Sheriff’s Office report.

When deputies arrived, Michael Wiggins of Burley and his passenger were sitting on top of the driver’s side of the vehicle, which had tipped over in the canal.

Deputies helped the two get out of the canal and to the bank.

Wiggins told a deputy that he was driving south on East 30th Street and did not see the canal and thought the road continued.

The deputy said Wiggins was acting confused and disoriented, and he asked officers if they were close to the Cassia County Fairgrounds.

Officers noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage. Wiggins provided two breath samples reading .116 and .114, the report says.

Deputies also found a bag with marijuana in Wiggins' pants pocket. Wiggins was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

