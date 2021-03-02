 Skip to main content
1995 Burley teen murder case set for May 10
alert top story

Rodriguez prelim

Gilberto Rodriguez speaks with his attorney, Keith Roark, Friday, April 26, during his preliminary hearing in Cassia County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — A jury trial for a man charged in the 1995 death of a Burley teen has been set for May 10 after being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez was charged with first-degree murder in February 2019 and has remained in jail since then.

He was charged in the death of Regina Krieger, 14, who was found along the riverbank after she disappeared from her basement bedroom in 1995.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

A status conference is set in the case at 1:15 p.m. April 12 and a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. April 26.

