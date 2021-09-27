14 apply for Cassia County magistrate judge position

BURLEY — Fourteen attorneys from across Idaho have applied for the position of Cassia County magistrate judge to replace Judge Mick Hodges when he retires at the end of December.

The list of 14 applicants includes five attorneys from Mini-Cassia, according to a Fifth Judicial District Court press release.

In alphabetical order, the applicants are: Brock H. Bischoff, Heyburn; Dallin J. Creswell, Caldwell; Matthew C. Darrington, Burley; Rachel M. Hamilton, Mountain Home; Hyrum T. Hibbert, Caldwell; Michael Scott Keim, Meridian; Jeffrey L. Phillips, Homedale; Jeremy L. Pittard, Burley; Tyler J. Rands, Twin Falls; Paul N.J. Ross, Burley; Timothy J. Schneider, Heyburn; Matthew K. Steen, Meridian; Adam M. Strong, Idaho City; and Jacob D. Twiggs, Jerome.

The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet to review the applicants.

Public comment questionnaires are available at the trial court administrator’s office, Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls, 208-736-4085, online at 5thjudicialdistrict.com and at the Cassia County Judicial Building, 1559 Overland Ave., Burley.

Comments must be returned to the trial court administrator’s office, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83303-0126, no later than Oct. 22.

