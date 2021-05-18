1,500 pantry packs for hungry kids delivered to Mini-Cassia schools

BURLEY — Packs of food will soon be sent home with 1,500 Mini-Cassia children who don’t have enough to eat at home.

Minidoka and Cassia school districts each received 750 pantry packs from the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation.

“We love the fact that we can give and it impacts kids throughout the districts and we don’t have to decide who gets the packs,” said Sue Pehrson, a foundation board member.

The non-profit foundation issued a 12,500 Pantry Pack Challenge to benefit children in Mini-Cassia and Utah.

Young Automotive Group, which has 24 locations in Idaho and Utah sponsors the foundation.

Pehrson said each pack costs about $5.

“We have an amazing community that gives,” she said.

The foundation sponsors several charity events in the community each year, including Julie’s Clothes for Kids in the fall, where school-age children are allowed to shop with volunteers for new school clothing.

Kim Dearden, an advocate for the charity, said a call was put out to church groups and on the charity’s website to raise donations and gather volunteers.