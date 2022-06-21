New Cassia Regional Hospital administrator tabbed

BURLEY — A new administrator has been named for Cassia Regional Hospital.

Michael Blauer will begin his new role at the hospital on July 25.

Blauer, who was the CEO at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, will replace Ben Smalley, who took a position last month at Intermountain Healthcare’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael to Intermountain Healthcare and look forward to the energy, collaborative spirit, and patient-centered approach that he will bring to Cassia Regional Hospital and our patients throughout the community,” Jim Sheets, vice president and chief operating officer of specialty-based care for Intermountain Healthcare said.

Blauer was born and raised in Burley and has served in leadership positions with St. Luke’s Health System in the Boise area, Providence Health & Services in Oregon, and Morrow County Health District, also in Oregon. He also served as a volunteer examiner for the Baldridge National Quality Award.

As CEO of Bear Lake Memorial, Blauer had responsibility for all of the operations at the critical access hospital and has overseen several rural health clinics, dialysis and chemotherapy clinics, a home health agency, a 36-bed nursing home, and an assisted living facility.

During his time there, Blauer supervised a $6 million expansion and remodel project of the hospital.

He earned an MHSA degree from the University of Michigan and bachelor’s degrees in business management and Spanish from Idaho State University. He is a recipient of the Idaho 40 Under 40 award by Idaho Business Review and serves as a member of the Idaho Hospital Association board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0