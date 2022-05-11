 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mom and two children escape from Burley house fire

Fire engine, fire department, truck
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BURLEY — A mother and two young children escaped from a house fire Tuesday before the Burley Fire Department arrived.

According to a Burley Fire Department Facebook post, the fire department was sent to 705 Oriental Ave. at 6:35 a.m. and found the front of a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries.

The blaze was contained and brought under control in 20 minutes.

The home is a total loss.

Burley firefighters responded with two engines and its command unit.

The firefighters left the scene just after 8 a.m.

The fire is under investigation.

The family is being assisted by the fire department’s Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross.

