Modern Woodmen raises funds for Minidoka County Senior Center

Modern Woodmen of America members in Rupert recently helped raise money for the Minidoka County Senior Center with a special fundraising event on June 26.

The event, which included raffling several individual bags of items, raised a total $5,650.60. This includes $2,500 from Modern Woodmen matched funds through the organization's matching fund program. The money will be used to help the Meals on Wheels program.

"The community truly came together to support a local need," said Jerry Voss, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. "That support is what it's all about."

For more information or to get involved, contact Voss at 208-678-3230 or email jervoss123@msn.com.

