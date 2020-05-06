Minidoka Memorial Hospital offers in-house COVID-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital can perform nasal COVID-19 active infection tests and antibody detection tests at its laboratory.

Minidoka Memorial Hospital Lab has in-house testing capabilities for both the nasal RT-PCR testing for active COVID-19 infection and the serum immunological testing for antibody detection, according to hospital officials.

Testing is covered by Medicare and most insurance companies. Test costs are competitive with other testing facilities: nasal swab PCR is $95 and serum immunoglobulin testing $65 with an additional venipuncture charge of $27.

The hospital has obtained testing materials to allow the facility to get test results sooner and with excellent sensitivity, officials said.

The tests can be performed at the hospital’s lab with an order from a person’s family physician or health care provider from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Results for nasal tests can be received in as little as two hours, depending on the volume of tests ordered. Serum test results can take 48 hours, excluding Sunday.