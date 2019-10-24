RUPERT — Two Mini-Cassia young women swept the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho competition, taking the top two titles and winning thousands of dollars in scholarships.
The state Distinguished Young Women competition, held Oct. 4-5, is part of a national scholarship program that promotes scholarship, leadership and talent in young women, said Mini-Cassia program director Megi Jones.
Hannah Copmann, a senior at Minico High School, was named Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho and Allie McClure, a senior at Oakley High School, took the first runner up award.
“We’ve always had a large number of participants in Mini-Cassia and we’ve wanted to send more than one to state. This year we were able to send two,” Jones said.
On the local level, McClure, who represented south Mini-Cassia, won $4,325 and Copmann, representing north Mini-Cassia, won $3,350 in scholarships. At the state competition, Copmann won $6,800 and McClure, $3,500.
“Hannah is such a deserving young lady and she will represent the state well,” said Copmann’s mother, Laurie Copmann. “But, we were not expecting her to win. She was in the top 10 and she was happy with that. That was her goal.”
Laurie Copmann said the competition is not considered a pageant and the judging places a heavy emphasis on scholastic achievements and interview skills.
Jones said the girls’ scores are comprised of 25% scholastic, 25% interview with the remainder of the score coming from talent, a fitness routine and self-expression, where the students answers questions.
“It was really exciting to represent the area and take two girls to state,” said McClure’s mother, Stephanie McClure.
Local mentors worked with the girls on their interview skills and they both won awards in that category, McClure said.
Copmann will represent the state at the national competition in Alabama at the end of June.
Copmann said the young women found donors in the community to support the Mini-Cassia level scholarships that were awarded.
“This is not just about our family being proud, it’s about representing the whole community,” Copmann said. “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard along the way and for being so supportive.”
