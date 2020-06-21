Mini-Cassia residents organizing walk to thank law enforcement

BURLEY — A woman wants to show her appreciation for Mini-Cassia police officers by organizing a gratitude walk.
Residents will make signs and write letters of support to the officers, which will be given to them after the walk.
“They are taking care of the hard things, so we can take care of them,” organizer Darla Eames said.
The walk will start at 6 p.m. June 26 at Dworshak Elementary School, head north along Overland Avenue to Centennial Park and proceed to the Cassia County Law Enforcement building east of the park, where participants will give the letters to the officers.
“I think it will be great to see that kind of support from the community,” said Cassia County Deputy Chelsea Holcomb.
Invitations will be sent to police departments across Mini-Cassia and to the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, so officers and their families can join, Eames said.
“This is not political,” she said.
“We are a small town and we have each other’s backs. It’s what this community is all about.
“People know each other and the cops aren’t here to arrest us, they’re here to help us.”
Cassia County Sheriff Senior Patrol Deputy Alyssa Doty said her job is not just about bringing home a paycheck.
“It’s about my love for my community. I was raised here,” said Doty.
Doty said people in the community have recently brought goodies into the station for the officers to thank them.
The job, she said, sometimes feels thankless, so those types of gestures mean a lot.
“It’s really awesome to see community support,” Doty said. “And I think it is awesome for the people in the community to get to know us as law enforcement officers and for us to be able to build that rapport with them so they can put a face to the name.”
