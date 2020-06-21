Mini-Cassia residents organizing walk to thank law enforcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLEY — A woman wants to show her appreciation for Mini-Cassia police officers by organizing a gratitude walk.

Residents will make signs and write letters of support to the officers, which will be given to them after the walk.

“They are taking care of the hard things, so we can take care of them,” organizer Darla Eames said.

The walk will start at 6 p.m. June 26 at Dworshak Elementary School, head north along Overland Avenue to Centennial Park and proceed to the Cassia County Law Enforcement building east of the park, where participants will give the letters to the officers.

“I think it will be great to see that kind of support from the community,” said Cassia County Deputy Chelsea Holcomb.

Invitations will be sent to police departments across Mini-Cassia and to the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, so officers and their families can join, Eames said.

“This is not political,” she said.

“We are a small town and we have each other’s backs. It’s what this community is all about.

“People know each other and the cops aren’t here to arrest us, they’re here to help us.”