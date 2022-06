Students from Paul Elementary participated in the MD 39W 2022 Patriotic Essay contest. This year’s theme was: How can patriotism open our hearts to serve our community and country?

The students, who were a part of the 4th-grade class, completed their essays in one day and did a great job following the essay prompt. Mrs. Whatcott, who had them together for the day, helped them complete their research, rough draft and typing.