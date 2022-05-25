Local Modern Woodmen members honor hometown hero

RUPERT — Local volunteer Alex Martinez, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on May 16.

Alex Martinez was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for countless hours of helping do funerals and other veteran activities.

As part of the Hometown Hero Program, members of the Rupert Modern Woodmen presented Martinez with a certificate and a $100.00 award grant to be donated to the charitable organization of the honoree’s choice. Martinez selected “Charitable Organization” to receive the donation.

“Volunteers form the foundation of a strong community,” says Jerry voss, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program gives us the chance to thank those who selflessly give their time to make the world a better place.”

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters. Chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Jerry Voss at 208-678-3230 or jervoss123@msn.com.

