MALTA — Saylor Black, a kindergartener at Raft River Elementary had a hot chocolate stand up in Almo before Christmas, that raised a good amount of money. Her mom encouraged her to do something kind with the money rather than use it for herself.

Saylor decided to help the school. Saylor and her mom went to the school and talked to the principal and the secretary about what they could do to help. They decided that they would buy brand new sports equipment for the PE class and for recess.