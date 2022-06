BURLEY — The Lions Club of Burley will host a free community patriotic program on July 3 at the King Fine Arts Center.

“The Music of America” performances will be held at 6 and 8 p.m.

Debra Barlow will conduct the choir with Amber Tribe accompanist. A community favorite, a piano quartet playing “Stars and Stripes” will delight along with Burley High graduate, Justin Taylor, fiddling Orange Blossom Special. Come hear the harmonies of six Krupp Sisters.

